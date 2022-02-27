Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers vs. Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angers takes on Lens on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

Ninth-place Lens (37 points) takes on 13th-place Angers (29 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch Angers vs. Lens today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch Angers vs. Lens online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lens is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Lyon. Jonathan Clauss scored an early goal to put Lens up, but Lyon was able to tie the match just before the half.

As for Angers, the team is struggling, losing four matches in a row, with three of those matches being 1-0 shutouts. The only goals from the team over this stretch came in a 5-2 loss to Marseille, when early goals from Angelo Fulgini and Nabil Bentaleb gave the team a quick 2-0 lead, which it would lose before the half.

These two sides last met in November, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. Angers got the scoring going in the first half with a Sofiane Boufal goal, but Lens answered early in the second half with goals from Gael Kakuta and Florian Sotoca. Angers managed to even it up in the 70th minute with a Romain Thomas goal.

Lens took nine shots in the match, with four on target. Angers took 12, with five on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.

