Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers vs. Lille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The redemption battle in Ligue 1 continues for titleholders Lille as they travel to face Angers.

Lille’s quest to qualify for a place in Europe next season continues at Angers on Sunday, when the reigning kings of Ligue 1 will be hopeful of beating its most out-of-form outfit.

Gérald Baticle’s side have taken just three points from the last 27 on offer and are tumbling closer to the bottom three, while Lille are targeting swift improvements of their own after a goal-shy patch.

How to Watch Angers vs. Lille in Canada Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Angers vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There’s no doubt Lille’s attack, in particular, has declined since Jocelyn Gourvennec took over the titleholders in the summer, with their 38 goals the fewest of any side in Ligue 1’s top half.

A return of just two goals across their last four outings has tested the team’s resolve, although their only losses in their last nine games were back-to-back Champions League defeats to Chelsea.

Les Dogues haven’t lost a league game since February 6 when they fell 5-1 at home to leaders Paris Saint-Germain, having also kept seven straight clean sheets in Ligue 1 since then.

The defensive tactics have weighed heavily on Hatem Ben Arfa, however, who may not feature for the club again after reportedly blowing up at boss Gourvennec in disgust at his methods:

A place in the Europa League remains within reach for the team if they can close the four-point gap between seventh and fourth, hoping to secure a third straight victory away to Angers.

Les Noirs et Blancs edged Brest 1-0 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa just prior to the recent international break and since surrendered 3-2 at Lyon despite drawing level on two occasions.

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal has made a difference for the club since joining from Southampton in 2020 and remains the club’s top scorer with seven goals this season, including two in their last two.

Jonathan David bears a heavy responsibility for Lille, meanwhile, after contributing a third of their Ligue goal tally (13), nine more than his nearest team-mate, Burak Yilmaz.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Angers vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011064461h
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Troyes in Canada

By Tom Sunderland42 seconds ago
imago1011012248h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Lille in Canada

By Tom Sunderland42 seconds ago
scottie-scheffler-masters
SI Guide

Scottie Scheffler Looks To Close Out the 2022 Masters

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
imago1011192103h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix

By Phil Watson7 hours ago
USATSI_18034085
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey10 hours ago
USATSI_18042424
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Oilers in Canada

By Evan Massey10 hours ago
USATSI_17711085
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch Canada vs. Sweden in Men's Curling Semifinal

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
imago0037617979h
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Herediano vs. Grecia

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
imago0030453085h
Boxing

How to Watch Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy