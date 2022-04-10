How to Watch Angers vs. Lille in Canada

The redemption battle in Ligue 1 continues for titleholders Lille as they travel to face Angers.

Lille’s quest to qualify for a place in Europe next season continues at Angers on Sunday, when the reigning kings of Ligue 1 will be hopeful of beating its most out-of-form outfit.

Gérald Baticle’s side have taken just three points from the last 27 on offer and are tumbling closer to the bottom three, while Lille are targeting swift improvements of their own after a goal-shy patch.

There’s no doubt Lille’s attack, in particular, has declined since Jocelyn Gourvennec took over the titleholders in the summer, with their 38 goals the fewest of any side in Ligue 1’s top half.

A return of just two goals across their last four outings has tested the team’s resolve, although their only losses in their last nine games were back-to-back Champions League defeats to Chelsea.

Les Dogues haven’t lost a league game since February 6 when they fell 5-1 at home to leaders Paris Saint-Germain, having also kept seven straight clean sheets in Ligue 1 since then.

The defensive tactics have weighed heavily on Hatem Ben Arfa, however, who may not feature for the club again after reportedly blowing up at boss Gourvennec in disgust at his methods:

A place in the Europa League remains within reach for the team if they can close the four-point gap between seventh and fourth, hoping to secure a third straight victory away to Angers.

Les Noirs et Blancs edged Brest 1-0 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa just prior to the recent international break and since surrendered 3-2 at Lyon despite drawing level on two occasions.

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal has made a difference for the club since joining from Southampton in 2020 and remains the club’s top scorer with seven goals this season, including two in their last two.

Jonathan David bears a heavy responsibility for Lille, meanwhile, after contributing a third of their Ligue goal tally (13), nine more than his nearest team-mate, Burak Yilmaz.

