Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nine-time Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain can draw level as one of the joint-most successful clubs in French league history if they seal another title on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 title all but belongs to Paris Saint-Germain if they can bag their 24th win of the campaign when they visit relegation-threatened Angers on Wednesday.

In fact, the crown will be decided if the capital club takes all three points at the Stade Raymond-Kopa while Marseille fails to secure maximum spoils at home to Nantes.

How to Watch Angers vs. PSG in Canada Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Angers vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mauricio Pochettino’s men already boast a 15-point cushion over second-place Marseille and will be practically uncatchable if they manage to extend their three-game win streak.

Any remaining glimmer of hope that Les Parisiens might be caught this term appeared to dissipate when they emerged as 2-1 victors in Le Classique on Sunday.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe each scored in the first half to drive an even greater wedge between PSG and the rest of the field with a seemingly inevitable title win now close to being in the bag:

The odds of an upset look infinitesimal, too, considering Angers have taken a single win from their last 11 games and are just five points above the bottom three.

That being said, PSG will have a number of prominent first-team players unavailable for the midweek trip, including suspended Neymar after he accumulated one too many cautions last time out.

Lionel Messi is also out of commission due to an Achilles injury while Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo are also among the absentees.

Jimmy Cabot is the only guaranteed absence for Gerald Baticle’s hosts, who have never managed to beat PSG in any competition.

In fact, the only Ligue 1 point they managed to take off this particular opponent came from a 0-0 stalemate in December 2015, a repeat of which they’d gleefully accept on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011428787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland2 minutes ago
imago1011395060h
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
imago1011278196h
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
imago1011437085h
Deutsche Pokal Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin

By Tom Sunderland27 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Denver Broncos Online, 2022-23 All Season

By Steve Benko37 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy