How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Nine-time Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain can draw level as one of the joint-most successful clubs in French league history if they seal another title on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 title all but belongs to Paris Saint-Germain if they can bag their 24th win of the campaign when they visit relegation-threatened Angers on Wednesday.

In fact, the crown will be decided if the capital club takes all three points at the Stade Raymond-Kopa while Marseille fails to secure maximum spoils at home to Nantes.

How to Watch Angers vs. PSG in Canada Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Angers vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mauricio Pochettino’s men already boast a 15-point cushion over second-place Marseille and will be practically uncatchable if they manage to extend their three-game win streak.

Any remaining glimmer of hope that Les Parisiens might be caught this term appeared to dissipate when they emerged as 2-1 victors in Le Classique on Sunday.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe each scored in the first half to drive an even greater wedge between PSG and the rest of the field with a seemingly inevitable title win now close to being in the bag:

The odds of an upset look infinitesimal, too, considering Angers have taken a single win from their last 11 games and are just five points above the bottom three.

That being said, PSG will have a number of prominent first-team players unavailable for the midweek trip, including suspended Neymar after he accumulated one too many cautions last time out.

Lionel Messi is also out of commission due to an Achilles injury while Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo are also among the absentees.

Jimmy Cabot is the only guaranteed absence for Gerald Baticle’s hosts, who have never managed to beat PSG in any competition.

In fact, the only Ligue 1 point they managed to take off this particular opponent came from a 0-0 stalemate in December 2015, a repeat of which they’d gleefully accept on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.