How to Watch Angers vs AS Saint-Étienne

Angers will face Saint Etienne in a Ligue 1 matchup that was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Both of these teams were supposed to meet up three weeks ago in Ligue 1 play but couldn't due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Angers vs Saint Etienne today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

They are back and ready to go as Saint Etienne will travel to Stade Raymond Kopa Stadium to take on Angers.

Saint Etienne comes in at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and it is hoping to potentially pull an upset.

Angers is near the middle of the Ligue 1 standings, but it has some players competing in the African Cup of Nations and that has not been easy for the club.

Currently, Angers is No. 12 in the standings compared to Saint Etienne which is dead last at No. 20.

Saint Etienne has lost all five of its last five matches. Angers has won two of its last five matches and comes into this match looking like the favorite to win.

The top goal-scorer for Saint Etienne Wahbi Khazri was great for Tunisia during the African Cup of Nations.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra to see which teams come out on top.

