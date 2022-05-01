Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wissam Ben Tedder will try to put another one in the win column for Monaco today as it takes on Angers.

A.S. Monaco is in prime positioning as the year comes to a close to qualify for either the Europa Cup or the Champions League if it can get a few more wins.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Angers today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live stream AS Monaco vs. Angers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Right now, Monaco sits at No. 4 in Ligue 1 with a 17-9-8 record totaling 59 points. It is tied with No. 3 Rennes for a Champions League bid but has a worse goal differential.

Monaco ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored with 55 on the season and No. 3 in assists with 39. Wissam Ben Yedder has been the star for Monaco this season. 

He has 20 goals and four assists on 50 shots in 25 starts.

Angers, the No. 14 ranked team, has only secured 35 points through 34 games. As a result, it sits almost dead in the middle of Ligue 1. As the season winds to a close, Angers will not qualify nor be relegated this season.

In its last five games, Angers is 0-3-2. It has lost to Lyon 3-2 and PSG 3-0, but it has drawn with Lille and Nantes 1-1 and Clermont 2-2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

