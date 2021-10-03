AS Monaco and Bordeaux will face off on Sunday in a match featuring two teams badly needing three points, as neither club's Ligue 1 campaign has gone swimmingly to this point.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

AS Monaco are faring better, sitting eighth on the table with 11 points, but considering the investment level in the French club and expectations, that's still a bit disappointing.

They enter the weekend coming off a solid 1-1 draw in midweek Europa League competition against Real Sociedad that saw Axel Disasi as the loan goal scorer.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are in a worse position, sitting 16th on the table, just two spots above the relegation zone with one point separating them from 18th-place Metz.

Even so, Bordeaux have begun to turn things around recently, as they enter the match on a three-match unbeaten run including a 2-1 win over St-Etienne in which Hwang Ui-jo scored a brace.

Monaco are led by Wissam Ben Yedder in the attack, as the French striker leads the team with four goals in eight matches. Ui-jo leads the Bordeaux attack on the other end, with three goals in seven matches.

If Monaco wants to get back into contention for another Europa League spot, if not more, it'll have to start with three points against Bordeaux.