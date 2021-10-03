October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco meets Bordeaux in an intriguing Sunday Ligue 1 matchup.
Author:

AS Monaco and Bordeaux will face off on Sunday in a match featuring two teams badly needing three points, as neither club's Ligue 1 campaign has gone swimmingly to this point.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Monaco are faring better, sitting eighth on the table with 11 points, but considering the investment level in the French club and expectations, that's still a bit disappointing. 

They enter the weekend coming off a solid 1-1 draw in midweek Europa League competition against Real Sociedad that saw Axel Disasi as the loan goal scorer.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are in a worse position, sitting 16th on the table, just two spots above the relegation zone with one point separating them from 18th-place Metz.

Even so, Bordeaux have begun to turn things around recently, as they enter the match on a three-match unbeaten run including a 2-1 win over St-Etienne in which Hwang Ui-jo scored a brace.

Monaco are led by Wissam Ben Yedder in the attack, as the French striker leads the team with four goals in eight matches. Ui-jo leads the Bordeaux attack on the other end, with three goals in seven matches.

If Monaco wants to get back into contention for another Europa League spot, if not more, it'll have to start with three points against Bordeaux.

How To Watch

October
3
2019

AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16855313
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux in Canada

2 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

57 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

58 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) gets tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

59 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) heads to the locker room after beating the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 249
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson (90) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy