Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A middle-of-the-pack Ligue 1 showdown is here as Yedder and Monaco take on Bayo and Clermont Football.

A.S. Monaco currently ranks No. 7 in Ligue one with 30 points through 20 games. They have a goal differential of plus-6. They sit at 8-6-6 this season.

Clermont Foot ranks all the way down at No. 15 at 4-9-6  with only 18 points through 19 games. Their goal differential is minus-12. 

How to Watch AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Canada

Live stream the AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Forward Wissam Ben Yedder leads A.S. Monaco is goals this season with 10 goals and two assists on 12 shots on goal. Opposite forward Kevin Volland isn't far behind with five goals and five assists of his own. 

Mohamed Bayo is the leading scorer for Clermont Foot. He has nine goals and two assists on 19 shots on goal. The next leading goal scorer comes from the midfield in Elbasan Rashani who has four goals in four shots on goal.

Monaco is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -200. Clermont's money line is +500. The projected total of goals scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports Canada
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

as monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot

just now
NAPOLI
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Napoli

5 minutes ago
venezia
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Empoli FC

5 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brentford

25 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux

2 hours ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

2 hours ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

9 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy