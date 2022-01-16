A middle-of-the-pack Ligue 1 showdown is here as Yedder and Monaco take on Bayo and Clermont Football.

A.S. Monaco currently ranks No. 7 in Ligue one with 30 points through 20 games. They have a goal differential of plus-6. They sit at 8-6-6 this season.

Clermont Foot ranks all the way down at No. 15 at 4-9-6 with only 18 points through 19 games. Their goal differential is minus-12.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot Today:



Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Canada

Live stream the AS Monaco vs Clermont Foot game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Forward Wissam Ben Yedder leads A.S. Monaco is goals this season with 10 goals and two assists on 12 shots on goal. Opposite forward Kevin Volland isn't far behind with five goals and five assists of his own.

Mohamed Bayo is the leading scorer for Clermont Foot. He has nine goals and two assists on 19 shots on goal. The next leading goal scorer comes from the midfield in Elbasan Rashani who has four goals in four shots on goal.

Monaco is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -200. Clermont's money line is +500. The projected total of goals scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.