Seventh-place Monaco (23 points) will take on 19th-place Metz (12 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. FC Metz Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream AS Monaco vs. FC Metz on fuboTV:

Metz is currently one of two teams that would be relegated if the Ligue 1 season ended today. The team is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Montpellier, with Nicolas de Preville scoring the team's only goal. That tied him with Fabien Centonze for the team lead at four goals each.

Metz is tied with St-Etienne for the worst goal differential in Ligue 1 at minus-15. The team has allowed 33 goals, the second-most in the league.

As for Monaco, the team is coming off of a 3-1 win over Angers, with Myron Boadu, Sofiane Diop and Axel Disasi each scoring a goal. Alexander Nubel recorded an own goal in the match.

Wissam Ben Yedder still leads Monaco in goals with eight on the season.

The last 11 meetings of these teams in Ligue 1 play have resulted in 10 wins for Monaco, with just a 2019 loss keeping it from having a perfect record over that span.

The last time Monaco lost at home to Metz was in 2011, when both teams were in Ligue 2.

