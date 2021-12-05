Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Monaco meets Metz on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.
    Author:

    Seventh-place Monaco (23 points) will take on 19th-place Metz (12 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. FC Metz Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream AS Monaco vs. FC Metz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Metz is currently one of two teams that would be relegated if the Ligue 1 season ended today. The team is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Montpellier, with Nicolas de Preville scoring the team's only goal. That tied him with Fabien Centonze for the team lead at four goals each.

    Metz is tied with St-Etienne for the worst goal differential in Ligue 1 at minus-15. The team has allowed 33 goals, the second-most in the league.

    As for Monaco, the team is coming off of a 3-1 win over Angers, with Myron Boadu, Sofiane Diop and Axel Disasi each scoring a goal. Alexander Nubel recorded an own goal in the match.

    Wissam Ben Yedder still leads Monaco in goals with eight on the season.

    The last 11 meetings of these teams in Ligue 1 play have resulted in 10 wins for Monaco, with just a 2019 loss keeping it from having a perfect record over that span.

    The last time Monaco lost at home to Metz was in 2011, when both teams were in Ligue 2. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    AS Monaco vs. FC Metz

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    8:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    imago1008410225h
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

    just now
    imago1008384106h
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. FC Metz

    just now
    imago1008420263h
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Sassuolo

    5 minutes ago
    imago1008390738h
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Nantes

    5 minutes ago
    imago1008404873h
    Serie A

    How to Watch Venezia vs. Hellas Verona

    5 minutes ago
    soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Angers

    5 minutes ago
    joe-burrow
    SI Guide

    Young QBs Go Head-to-Head in the NFL and a 17-Year-Old Stars on NBA TV

    55 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy