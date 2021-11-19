How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Lille

Two French giants go head-to-head as Ligue 1 resumes following the international break.

The last time Lille won a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Louis II, Barack Obama was less than a year into the U.S. Presidency and Lionel Messi had just won the first of his six Ballons d’Or.

AS Monaco will be motivated to ensure that almost 12-year drought endures as Lille travels to Fontvieille on Friday. Both teams have their sights set on a place in the top half of the table.

How to Watch Monaco vs. Lille Today

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To say the 2021-22 season has been a disappointment for Lille and Monaco so far would be an understatement.

Niko Kovac looks to be suffering from a major case of second-season syndrome, while Jocelyn Gourvennec has failed to build on Lille’s battle against the odds to claim last season’s league title. The recent international break came at a good time for both teams, with one win from their last eight games combined.

Already a shot at the title looks hard to reach for either club, with leaders Paris Saint-Germain some 16 points ahead of 11th-place Monaco and 18 in front of Lille.

Neither Cesc Fabregas nor Eliot Matazo will be fit for the hosts, while Aleksandar Golovin and Benoit Badiashile are each suspended for the Week 14 fixture.

The key concern for Lille remains star defender Sven Botman, one of their breakout assets en route to last season's title. He hasn’t made an appearance since the first week of October due to a groin injury.

Lille has played seven times in all competitions since the 21-year-old Dutchman was sidelined but has managed to win just one of those.

Monaco has at least looked resilient in recent weeks after losing just two of their last 12.

Regional restrictions may apply.