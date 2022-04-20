How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Nice

A derby showdown on the French Riviera promises to have a major impact on Ligue 1's push for Europe.

The French Riviera welcomes one of its biggest rivalries back on Wednesday when AS Monaco will host Nice in the latest edition of the Derby de la Côte d’Azur.

This derby has more than your average riding on the line, too, with a single point separating the teams and only a handful of games left to qualify for Europe next season.

Ligue 1’s European race sits on a knife’s edge as things stand, and there’s a big difference between finishing third, guaranteeing Champions League qualification, and sixth, which will only nab a spot in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Monaco sit sixth with six games remaining but are only three points off Rennes up in third, while an out-of-shape Nice are clinging onto fourth after winning just once in their last five.

Philippe Clement worked his magic immediately following his appointment as Monaco chief in January, and the club have restored some order after a recent rocky patch saw them win one in eight.

The last game they failed to win was a 1-1 draw against Braga in the last 16 of the Europa League in mid-March, but it appears exiting Europe has allowed Les Monegasques to focus their efforts on Ligue 1.

Clement & Co. have won four on the bounce since then and most recently beat third-place Rennes 3-2 away from home:

Nice are also coming off the back of a win that gave the team their first win in five, with Sunday’s 2-1 win at home to Lorient just about preserving their status among the top four.

Christophe Galtier’s men are at risk of slipping off the pace in the race for continental qualification unless they can rediscover some winning consistency, but a mercurial Monaco may not be the ones to aid heir search.

