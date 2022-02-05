Two Ligue 1 sides desperate for three points meet on Saturday when AS Monaco takes on Olympique Lyonnais.

Both Monaco and Lyon are within breathing distance of a spot in European international competition next season, with the former sitting eighth on the Ligue 1 table and the latter seventh.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream the AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only the top-four teams in France make it to international competition next year, with the top two automatically qualifying for the group stage in Champions League, the third-place team needing another round of qualifying to get there and the fourth-place team going to Europa League.

Currently in fourth in Ligue 1 are Montpellier with 37 points, three points more than Lyon and four more than Monaco, making today's matchup between the two French clubs vital.

Lyon enters the matchup in great form, undefeated in five and knowing victory in three straight matches, most recently defeating Marseille 2-1 behind goals by Shaqiri and Moussa Dembele, the latter of which took place dramatically in the 89th minute.

Monaco, meanwhile, enters today coming off a Ligue 1 loss, losing 3-2 to Montpellier despite goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Vanderson.

These two sides last met on Oct. 16, with Lyon taking home the victory 2-0 thanks to a 75th-minute goal from Karl Toko Ekambi and a 90th-minute finish from Jason Denayer.

To catch the important matchup in France today, tune to beIN SPORTS (Canada) at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.