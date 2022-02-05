Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Ligue 1 sides desperate for three points meet on Saturday when AS Monaco takes on Olympique Lyonnais.

Both Monaco and Lyon are within breathing distance of a spot in European international competition next season, with the former sitting eighth on the Ligue 1 table and the latter seventh.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream the AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only the top-four teams in France make it to international competition next year, with the top two automatically qualifying for the group stage in Champions League, the third-place team needing another round of qualifying to get there and the fourth-place team going to Europa League.

Currently in fourth in Ligue 1 are Montpellier with 37 points, three points more than Lyon and four more than Monaco, making today's matchup between the two French clubs vital.

Lyon enters the matchup in great form, undefeated in five and knowing victory in three straight matches, most recently defeating Marseille 2-1 behind goals by Shaqiri and Moussa Dembele, the latter of which took place dramatically in the 89th minute.

Monaco, meanwhile, enters today coming off a Ligue 1 loss, losing 3-2 to Montpellier despite goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Vanderson.

These two sides last met on Oct. 16, with Lyon taking home the victory 2-0 thanks to a 75th-minute goal from Karl Toko Ekambi and a 90th-minute finish from Jason Denayer.

To catch the important matchup in France today, tune to beIN SPORTS (Canada) at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
2:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL ALL STAR
NHL

How to Watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game

42 seconds ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at NC State in Men's College Basketball

42 seconds ago
monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais in Canada

5 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Lazio

25 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17615892
College Football

How to Watch Reese's Senior Bowl

30 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
George Washington
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy