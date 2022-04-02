No. 7 AS Monaco takes on Paris Saint-Germain, the top club in the league, on Saturday morning.

AS Monaco is on the verge of breaking into international competition next season based on its position. It sits at No. 7 but needs to be at No. 6. It can even go up and qualify for the Europa Cup or even the Champions League with wins going forward.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Monaco has 44 points through 29 games. It sits two points behind Lille for Conference League and four points behind Strasbourg for the Europa Cup.

While it needs all the wins it can get, it is taking on the No. 1 team in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has played 29 games as well, but it totaled 65 points on 20 league wins. It ranks No. 2 in goals scored, No. 2 in assists and No. 2 in shots.

PSG is headed by an unstoppable duo of forwards in superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Together, they have 17 goals and 20 assists on 127 shots.

PSG is undoubtedly headed for the Champions League based on its positioning, but can it also play spoiler to AS Monaco along the way?

