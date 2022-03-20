How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada

Paris Saint-Germain haven't won away from home since the first week of February but will attempt to put an end to those woes when they visit Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain are heading for panic stations after winning just of their last five fixtures, and a mission to AS Monaco promises to pose further problems on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 title still looks all but theirs as they sit 15 points clear of the competition, but morale is undoubtedly low for Mauricio Pochettino’s men following their recent Champions League elimination.

How to Watch Monaco vs. PSG in Canada Today

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Monaco vs. PSG on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSG were glad of a return to domestic action last Sunday when they got back in the win column thanks to a dominant 3-0 win at home to Bordeaux.

However, fans in the capital made sure to let former Barca pair Lionel Messi and Neymar know they were dissatisfied with how the season has gone thus far, jeering them en route to that Week 28 win:

Everything remains largely rosy for the league leaders when playing at home, though it’s a major concern Pochettino’s side have now folded in their last three road fixtures.

Manager Philippe Clement’s side remains ninth in the table and is without a win in their last three games across all competitions, having recently seen their Europa League journey reach its end in the round of 16.

A 1-0 victory at Marseille accounts for Monaco's only win over their last eight games, with Clement losing a little of the luster that had given him such a promising start after arriving at the helm in January.

Les Monégasques snatched victory in a 3-2 thriller when they last hosted PSG in the league in November 2020, the same season in which they managed to complete a rare double against the nine-time champions.

PSG will now be laser-focused on reclaiming the league crown as the campaign demands an entirely domestic priority, which is bad news for just about everyone in France below them.

Regional restrictions may apply.