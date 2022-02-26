Sitting sixth on the table, AS Monaco will be desperate for three points when it takes on Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Coming into Saturday's matchup, AS Monaco is sitting No. 6 on the Ligue 1 table with 38 points in 25 matches, a 10-7-8 record and a plus-11 goal differential. That places it just outside of the qualification spots for either Champions League or Europa League next season, meaning Monaco will be fighting hard for a result when it faces Stade de Reims on Saturday.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch AS Monaco vs. Stade de Reims online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monaco is undefeated in its last three showings, though the two most recent matchups resulted in draws, including, most recently, a 1-1 tie against Bordeaux in which its only goal was an own goal by Marcelo in the 67th minute. On top of that, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni got a red card in that matchup, meaning he'll be suspended for today's match against Reims.

Speaking of Reims, the French club sits 14th on the table with 28 points in 25 matches, a 6-9-10 record and a minus-one goal differential. It is coming off of a draw as well, tying 1-1 with Brest on Feb. 20.

To catch the action out of Ligue 1, tune to beIN SPORTS at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.