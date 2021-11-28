Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tied in the Ligue 1 standings, Monaco and Strasbourg face-off on Sunday.
    Author:

    Both Strasbourg and AS Monaco come into Sunday's meeting tied at 19 points in the Ligue 1 standings, along with three other clubs. Strasbourg's +6 goal differential gives it the seventh spot in the standings, while Monaco sits eighth because of a +1 goal differential.

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Strasbourg is coming off a 1-1 draw against Reims, the second draw in a row for the club after drawing Nantes 2-2. Habib Diallo leads Strasbourg in goals on the season with seven, including one on the draw against Nantes.

    As for Monaco, the team drew Lille 2-2 in its last match, with Krepin Diatta and Wissam Ben Yedder both scoring goals and with Strahinja Pavlovic getting red-carded in the second half. Yedder leads the club in scoring with seven goals.

    Monaco is also competing in the Europa League, where it leads Group B through five matches. 

    Historically, Monaco has found success against Strasbourg, but things have changed over the past six meetings, with Strasbourg winning four of those. That includes the most recent meeting in March, which Strasbourg won 1-0. Monaco won the first meeting last season 3-2.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    8:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    soccer fans
    Ligue 1

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
