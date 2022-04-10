How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Troyes in Canada

A bounce in form has granted Troyes some breathing room in their battle against Ligue 1 relegation, but a visit to Monaco in Week 31 puts their five-match unbeaten streak in peril.

The methods of January appointment Bruno Irles appear to be taking effect for Troyes, who travel to the Stade Louis II on Saturday hoping to avoid a fifth successive loss against the Monégasques.

How to Watch Monaco vs. Troyes in Canada Today

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Monaco vs. Troyes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philippe Clement’s side appear to have overcome a recent rough patch and have won back-to-back league fixtures for the first time since early December.

They stunned Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 before the recent international break and followed that up with a 2-1 victory away to Metz, where Myron Boadu came up with the decider:

Having exited both the Coupe de France and Europa League in recent weeks, Monaco can now afford to focus their efforts entirely on the Ligue 1 end-of-season run-in.

Sat sixth as things stand, there are four points between them and a potential place in the Europa League, though both Nice (fifth) and Strasbourg (fourth) above are displaying more consistency of late.

Troyes, meanwhile, have a four-point buffer between them and trailing Lorient, the only team in the division who have scored fewer than their 28 goals to date.

Almost a decade has passed since Troyes last got the better of Monaco in any competition, when they just so happened to clinch back-to-back victories on the French Riviera.

Irles’ side are unbeaten in their last two road fixtures and are looking to prove the third time is indeed the charm, though Monaco will prove far trickier than either of Bordeaux or Saint-Etienne, who each occupy spots in the bottom three.

Regional restrictions may apply.