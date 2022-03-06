Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, Metz and Saint-Etienne, will meet on Sunday.

18th-place Metz (22 points) and 19th-place Saint-Etienne (22 points) will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest, with both teams trying to move up out of a four-way tie at the bottom of the league table.

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. FC Metz Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Metz has recorded two draws in a row, with both of those matches ending 0-0. The team last scored a goal on Feb. 13 in a 2-1 loss to Marseille, with Habib Maiga scoring the goal. The team's last win came on Jan. 16, when it beat Reims 1-0.

As for Saint-Etienne, the team recently had a three-game winning streak, but lost 3-1 to PSG in its most recent match, with Denis Bouanga scored an early goal for the team. It was 1-1 at the half, but PSG took a quick lead in the second half.

These teams last met in October, playing to a 1-1 draw. Metz's Farid Boulaya scored an early goal, with Saint-Etienne's Wahbi Khazri quickly scoring an equalizing goal. Saint-Etienne had possession for 63% of the match.

