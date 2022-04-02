One of the best Ligue 1 clubs, Marseille, takes on one of the worst, Saint-Étienne, on Saturday morning.

Saint-Étienne is the No. 18 team in Ligue 1 with a 6-14-9 record this season. It is 1-3-1 in its last five games drawing with Strasbourg, Lille, and Troyes. It beat Metz and lost to Paris Saint Germain.

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Marseille today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

This team ranks No. 16 in goals scored with 29, No. 17 in assists with 17 assists, No. 7 in shots with 267 and No. 8 in saves with 82 saves.

Wahbi Khazri leads the team in scoring with nine goals on 45 shots this year. Denis Bouanga follows closes with five games on 47 shots.

Saint-Étienne will be taking the pitch with Marseille.

Marseille is one of the best teams in the league ranking No. 2 on a 15-6-8 record. It ranks No. 4 in goals scored, No. 4 in assists and No. 6 in shots.

It is 2-1-2 in its last five games, despite being No. 2. It beat Brest and Nice, lost to Clermont and Monaco and also drew with Troyes.

Midfielder Dimitri Payet leads the team in scoring with nine goals and nine assists on 38 shots this season. He will be the best player on the pitch on Saturday.

