Montpellier faces off with last-place AS Saint-Étienne on Saturday in what will be a good opportunity for them to move up the Ligue 1 standings.

Today's matchup between Montpellier and AS Saint-Étienne pits the No. 6 team in Ligue 1 against the 20th-place club, firmly in the relegation zone.

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Montpellier HSC in CanadaToday:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the AS Saint-Étienne vs. Montpellier HSC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montpellier will want to take full advantage of this opportunity, as they are level with fifth-place Rennes in points with 34 apiece, as well as with seventh-place Lyon. That leaves Montpellier just one spot outside of a spot in Europa League next season, meaning a result today is vital for them.

Montpellier enters the match coming off of a win, defeating Monaco on Jan. 23 3-2 behind goals by Elye Wahi (13') and Stephy Mavdidi, who scored in the 32nd minute before netting the dramatic winner in the 91st minute.

Meanwhile, it has been a campaign to forget for AS Saint-Étienne, who have tasted defeat in four of their last five outings. Surprisingly enough, they enter tonight's match in slightly better form, having just defeated Angers 1-0 thanks to a Batista Mendy own goal in the 43rd minute.

Either way, with Montpellier HSC looking to gain ground for international European competition next season and AS Saint-Étienne hoping to somehow get out of the relegation zone, today's match promises to be entertaining.

Tune to beIN SPORTS Canada at 10:50 a.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.