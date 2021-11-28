How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Two clubs at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table meet on Sunday.

Ligue 1 leader PSG (37 points) takes on 19th-place Saint-Étienne (12 points) on Sunday with PSG looking to expand an already big lead over Nice in the league standings.

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

PSG has 12 wins through 14 matches, with just a single loss during this season, falling 2–0 to Rennes in October. The team is 11 points up in the standings over its closest competitor and has the best goal differential in Ligue 1 at plus-18, in large part because its 32 goals are the most in the league. Kylian Mbappé leads the team in goals with seven.

PSG is also competing in the Champions League, where it has locked up the second position in Group A behind Manchester City heading into the final matchday.

Saint-Étienne has two wins on the season, both coming in the past two matches, as it defeated Clermont Foot 3–2 and Troyes 1–0, with Miguel Trauco scoring the lone goal in the latter match. It's worth noting, though, that Troyes is 17th in Ligue 1 and Clermont Foot is 18th, so winning those matches might not signal anything about how Saint-Étienne will play going forward.

In the last 16 meetings between these sides, PSG has 11 wins with five draws.

