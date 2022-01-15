Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last-place AS Saint-Étienne faces an RC Lens side that is just one spot outside of the Europa League qualification zone.

Important stakes loom for both Ligue 1 sides as AS Saint-Étienne takes on RC Lens on Saturday in France. 

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Lens Today:

Match Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RC Lens cannot afford to drop points against their last-place foes, not as they sit sixth on the table with 30 points, just one point outside of the Europa League qualification zone, and especially not against an AS Saint-Étienne side that is currently in last place in Ligue 1.

AS Saint-Étienne hasn't earned points in Ligue 1 since all the way back on Nov. 21 when they defeated Troyes 1-0. All five of the club's matches since then have resulted in defeat, and they have just 12 points in 19 French domestic league matches this campaign.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 setback against Nantes.

RC Lens, meanwhile, enters the match in slightly better form, coming off a Jan. 8, 1-0 win over Rennes behind an 89th-minute goal by Wesley Said.

The club's two matches prior to that, however, were both defeats, 2-1 against OGC Nice on Dec. 22 and 3-2 against Nantes on Dec. 10.

Two Ligue 1 sides desperate for points will clash on Saturday when AS Saint-Étienne meets RC Lens, so fans of overseas soccer won't wanna miss out on the action. Tune into beIN SPORTS Canada at 10:50 a.m. ET to catch all of it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

