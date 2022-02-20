How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Strasbourg

Two teams at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings meet on Sunday as Strasbourg takes on Saint-Etienne.

Strasbourg, the fourth-place team in France's Ligue 1, will take on Saint-Etienne, the 19th-place team in the league, on Sunday. Strasbourg has 41 points this season, while Saint-Etienne has 21 points.

But while Saint-Etienne has struggled overall, the team has been on a hot streak lately, winning its last three matches. Before this stretch, the team had just two wins on the season and looked bound for relegation. Now, it has a good chance to claw its way up the standings if it can keep up this momentum.

As for Strasbourg, the team has won its last two matches and currently holds the transfer spot to the Europa League group stage. The team is coming off of a 1-0 win over Angers, with Kevin Gameiro scoring the lone goal of the match.

The last meeting of these teams didn't go so well for Saint-Etienne, as the team lost 5-1. One of those five goals was an own goal, but Strasbourg's Maxime Le Marchand, Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque and Habib Diallo each scored goals in the match. Saint-Etienne's only goal came in first-half stoppage time from Wahbi Khazri.

