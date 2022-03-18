Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Troyes AC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Saint-Étienne hosts Troyes AC to kick off matchday 29 in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The relegation race at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings is beginning to heat up with just three points separating 14th-place Angers (29) from 18th-place AS St-Étienne (26). Troyes AC finds itself in between at 15th place with 28 points, coming off of two straight wins in league play.

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Troyes AC Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream AS Saint-Étienne vs. Troyes AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home side is fresh off a win and a draw in its last two Ligue 1 matches. The mini-streak started with a 1-0 home victory over Metz thanks to a second-half strike from Denis Bouanga, Saint-Étienne's sixth win of the season. That was followed up by a 0-0 draw at sixth-place Lille on Matchday 28.

Troyes AC is coming off of back-to-back wins: 2-0 at Bordeaux off of goals from Gaëtan Poussin and Lebo Mothina and 1-0 over Nantes thanks to a 43rd minute Ike Ugbo strike.

A third victory in a row for Troyes AC would put them two points above Angers and into 14th place in the Ligue 1 table, at least temporarily. With just ten matches left in the season, any and all points are welcome.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Troyes AC

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

