How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Troyes AC

AS Saint-Étienne hosts Troyes AC to kick off matchday 29 in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The relegation race at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings is beginning to heat up with just three points separating 14th-place Angers (29) from 18th-place AS St-Étienne (26). Troyes AC finds itself in between at 15th place with 28 points, coming off of two straight wins in league play.

The home side is fresh off a win and a draw in its last two Ligue 1 matches. The mini-streak started with a 1-0 home victory over Metz thanks to a second-half strike from Denis Bouanga, Saint-Étienne's sixth win of the season. That was followed up by a 0-0 draw at sixth-place Lille on Matchday 28.

Troyes AC is coming off of back-to-back wins: 2-0 at Bordeaux off of goals from Gaëtan Poussin and Lebo Mothina and 1-0 over Nantes thanks to a 43rd minute Ike Ugbo strike.

A third victory in a row for Troyes AC would put them two points above Angers and into 14th place in the Ligue 1 table, at least temporarily. With just ten matches left in the season, any and all points are welcome.

