    December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table meet on Sunday when AS Saint-Étienne takes on Rennes.
    Third-place Rennes (28 points) will face last-place AS Saint-Etienne (12 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live Stream AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes on fuboTV:

    After earning its first two wins of the season in back-to-back matches, St-Etienne got back to its losing ways over the last two matches, falling 1-0 to Brest in its most recent match after losing 3-1 to PSG in the match before.

    Wahbi Khazri leads St-Etienne in scoring with seven of the team's 17 goals.

    As for Rennes, the team is coming off a 2-1 loss to Lille, which ended a three-match winning streak for the team. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the only goal for Rennes in the loss. That was the only loss for Rennes over its last 10 Ligue 1 contests.

    Gaetan Laborde leads the team in goals with six on the season.

    Rennes is currently in first place in Group G of the Europa Conference League.

    The last time these teams met, St-Etienne won 2-0. St-Etienne also defeated Rennes in a 2020 Coupe de France match, but the team's last Ligue 1 win over Rennes before last year came back in 2016.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    6:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes

