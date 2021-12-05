Two teams on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table meet on Sunday when AS Saint-Étienne takes on Rennes.

Third-place Rennes (28 points) will face last-place AS Saint-Etienne (12 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

After earning its first two wins of the season in back-to-back matches, St-Etienne got back to its losing ways over the last two matches, falling 1-0 to Brest in its most recent match after losing 3-1 to PSG in the match before.

Wahbi Khazri leads St-Etienne in scoring with seven of the team's 17 goals.

As for Rennes, the team is coming off a 2-1 loss to Lille, which ended a three-match winning streak for the team. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the only goal for Rennes in the loss. That was the only loss for Rennes over its last 10 Ligue 1 contests.

Gaetan Laborde leads the team in goals with six on the season.

Rennes is currently in first place in Group G of the Europa Conference League.

The last time these teams met, St-Etienne won 2-0. St-Etienne also defeated Rennes in a 2020 Coupe de France match, but the team's last Ligue 1 win over Rennes before last year came back in 2016.

