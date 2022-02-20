Last place Bordeaux will face Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

Monaco, the eighth-place team in France's Ligue 1 with 37 points this season, will take on 20th-place Bordeaux on Sunday. Bordeaux has 20 points this season.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Bordeaux has lost its last two matches, first falling 5-0 to Reims and then 3-2 to Lens. In the loss to Lens, Alberth Elis and Hwang Ui-jo each scored goals in the match, but the team couldn't dig out of its early 3-0 hole.

Monaco drew Lorient 0-0 in its most recent match. The team's most recent Ligue 1 victory was on Feb. 5 against Lyon by a 2-0 margin, with Jean Lucas and Wissam Ben Yedder both scoring goals in the first half.

These teams last met in October, with Monaco winning 3-0. In addition to Yedder scoring on a penalty kick, Aurelien Tchouameni and Aleksandr Golovin each added goals as well in the victory.

Monaco was dominant, taking 12 shots to Bordeaux's four, with a 4-1 edge in shots on target. Monaco had the ball for 58% of the match.

