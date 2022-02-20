Skip to main content

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last place Bordeaux will face Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

Monaco, the eighth-place team in France's Ligue 1 with 37 points this season, will take on 20th-place Bordeaux on Sunday. Bordeaux has 20 points this season.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bordeaux has lost its last two matches, first falling 5-0 to Reims and then 3-2 to Lens. In the loss to Lens, Alberth Elis and Hwang Ui-jo each scored goals in the match, but the team couldn't dig out of its early 3-0 hole.

Monaco drew Lorient 0-0 in its most recent match. The team's most recent Ligue 1 victory was on Feb. 5 against Lyon by a 2-0 margin, with Jean Lucas and Wissam Ben Yedder both scoring goals in the first half.

These teams last met in October, with Monaco winning 3-0. In addition to Yedder scoring on a penalty kick, Aurelien Tchouameni and Aleksandr Golovin each added goals as well in the victory.

Monaco was dominant, taking 12 shots to Bordeaux's four, with a 4-1 edge in shots on target. Monaco had the ball for 58% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale vs. Simba S.C.

By Justin Carter
just now
monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

By Justin Carter
just now
Al Masry
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Masry vs. TP Mazembe

By Justin Carter
5 minutes ago
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs. Orlando Pirates

By Justin Carter
5 minutes ago
Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor

By Justin Carter
5 minutes ago
ASEC Mimosas
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch ASEC Mimosas vs. RS Berkane

By Justin Carter
5 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs
55 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy