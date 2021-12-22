Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bordeaux takes on Lille on Wednesday in a French Ligue 1 contest.
    Author:

    Lille, currently 11th in Ligue 1 with 25 points, is set to take on Bordeaux on Wednesday. Bordeaux is in 15th place with 17 points on the season.

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille Today

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 1:19 p.m. ET

    TV: One Soccer (Canada)

    You can live stream Bordeaux vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lille is coming off of a scoreless draw against Lyon in its most recent Ligue 1 match. Before that, the team defeated Troyes 2-1, with Jonathan David scoring the team's only goal in the win, with the deciding goal determined by a Troyes own goal.

    The team is also coming off of a 3-1 win in the round of 64 in the French Cup and advances to face Lens in January in the round of 32.

    Bordeaux's last Ligue 1 win was against Troyes, with Bordeaux's first goal coming via an own goal, followed by a Hwang Ui-jo goal in the 54th minute to put Bordeaux up for good.

    The team is also coming off of a win in the French Cup round of 64, defeating Les Jumeaux M'Zouasia 10-0.

    These teams last met in February, with Lille winning 3-0. Lille also won the first meeting last season 2-1. Bordeaux's last win over Lille was in 2018, while the most recent draw between the sides was in 2017.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Bordeaux vs. Lille

    TV CHANNEL: One Soccer (Canada)
    Time
    1:19
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille

    15 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen

    19 minutes ago
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    59 minutes ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

    59 minutes ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina

    59 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy