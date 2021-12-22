Lille, currently 11th in Ligue 1 with 25 points, is set to take on Bordeaux on Wednesday. Bordeaux is in 15th place with 17 points on the season.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille Today

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 1:19 p.m. ET

TV: One Soccer (Canada)

You can live stream Bordeaux vs. Lille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lille is coming off of a scoreless draw against Lyon in its most recent Ligue 1 match. Before that, the team defeated Troyes 2-1, with Jonathan David scoring the team's only goal in the win, with the deciding goal determined by a Troyes own goal.

The team is also coming off of a 3-1 win in the round of 64 in the French Cup and advances to face Lens in January in the round of 32.

Bordeaux's last Ligue 1 win was against Troyes, with Bordeaux's first goal coming via an own goal, followed by a Hwang Ui-jo goal in the 54th minute to put Bordeaux up for good.

The team is also coming off of a win in the French Cup round of 64, defeating Les Jumeaux M'Zouasia 10-0.

These teams last met in February, with Lille winning 3-0. Lille also won the first meeting last season 2-1. Bordeaux's last win over Lille was in 2018, while the most recent draw between the sides was in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.