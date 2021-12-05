Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lyon and Bordeaux meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest between two mid-table French clubs.
    Author:

    Twelfth-place Lyon (22 points) is set to face 18th-place Bordeaux (13 points) on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lyon Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

    Live Stream Bordeaux vs. Lyon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since the 1998-99 Ligue 1 campaign, Lyon has finished outside of the top five just once, when it was seventh in the 2019-20 season. These are the fewest points that Lyon has had through 15 games since the 2013-14 campaign.

    Lyon's most recent match was a 2-1 loss to Reims, with Karl Toko Ekambi scoring the team's only goal. Lucas Paquetá leads Lyon in goals with six.

    In the Europa League, Lyon has clinched Group A, winning all five of its matches in the group stage with one remaining.

    Bordeaux has lost three of its last four matches, losing 5-2 to Strasbourg in its most recent match. Hwang Ui-jo and Alberth Elis scored goals in the loss, with Ui-jo scoring his team-best fifth goal.

    Bordeaux hasn't beaten Lyon since 2018 when it won 3-1 at home. Since then, Lyon has won three matches, with the other three ending in a draw. The sides last met in January, with Lyon winning 2-1 at home.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

