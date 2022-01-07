Skip to main content

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 standings, Bordeaux and Marseille, meet on Friday.

Marseille, the third-place team in Ligue 1 with 33 points through 18 matches, will take on 17th-place Bordeaux on Friday.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Marseille Today:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN sports

Live stream Bordeaux vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bordeaux has 17 points, putting the team just one point above 18th-place Metz and 19th-place Lorient. If Bordeaux can't string some points together, the team could be looking at relegation for the first time since the 1990s.

The team lost 3-2 to Lille in its most recent match, with a pair of Alberth Elis goals putting the team up 2-1 at the half, a lead it would fail to maintain in the second half.

Bordeaux also just lost to Brest 3-0 in the Coupe de France round of 32.

As for Marseille, the team has nine wins and six draws this season and tied Reims 1-1 in its most recent Ligue 1 contest. It took until the very end of things for the team to score, with Dimitri Payet putting in a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Bamba Dieng was hit with a red card in the match.

The last two contests between these sides ended in a draw, including a 2-2 result in August that saw Marseille take a 2-0 lead at the half before Bordeaux scored twice in the second half.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Bordeaux vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Marseille
Ligue 1

