How to Watch Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bordeaux will take on Amine Gouiri and OGC Nice today in Ligue 1 soccer.

Bordeaux has had a season that it would like to quickly forget. It is 5-17-12 this season with just a total of 27 points which puts it as one of the two teams to be automatically relegated at the end of the season along with FC Metz.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It is four points behind St. Etienne to get to the relegation playoffs and six points behind Clermont to get out of relegation should Clermont and Etienne lose.

However, while ranking No. 19 overall, it ranks No. 9 in goals scored with 47 goals, No. 5 in assists with 36 assists and No. 14 in shots with 290 on the year. It also adds 98 saves for No. 7 in Ligue 1.

OGC Nice is the No. 5 team in the league on the completely opposite side of the standings as Bordeaux.

Nice is 17-10-7 overall this season and 2-1-2 in its last five games. It has lost to Lens and Monaco. It has drawn with Rennes and beaten Lorient and Troyes.

Nice has two forwards, Amine Gouiri and Andy Delort, who have 10 goals a piece. However, Gouiri has seven assists to Delort's one on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
OGC Nice
Ligue 1

By Matthew Beighlejust now
