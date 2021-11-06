The No. 1 team in Ligue 1 will take on one of the last place teams in a game that will for sure see plenty of goals scored between PSG and Bordeaux.

Paris Saint-Germain is the No. 1 team in Ligue 1 with a record of 10-1-1. In their last five matches, PSG is 3-1-1. They beat Rennes and Montpellier 2-0, before beating Angers 2-1. Then they drew with Marseille and most recently beat Lille 2-1.

Out of 20 teams in Ligue 1, Bordeaux is ranked No. 16. Bordeaux is 2-6-4 on the season thus far. In their last five matches, they are 1-3-1. They drew 1-1 with Rennes, Nantes and Lorient. Their only loss came against Monaco 3-0 and their only win came most recently against Reims 3-2.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN sports

Forward Hwang Ui-Jo leads Bordeaux in goals with four on six shots on goal. Jimmy Briand and Jean Onana both have two goals on two shots on goal as well. Goalkeeper Benoît Costil has 12 saves in 1,080 minutes.

PSG is led by young superstar Kylian Mbappé, who has five goals and four assists in 14 shots on goal. Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Achraf Hakimi all have three goals. Keylor Navas is their leading goalkeeper with 7 saves in 630 minutes.

