How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Troyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bordeaux host Troyes in a crucial match in the relegation zone battle in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Both Bordeaux and Troyes are currently on 22 points after 26 matches in Ligue 1 play. As a matter of fact, Troyes (17th), Metz (18th), St. Etienne (19th) and Bordeaux (20th) are all on the same amount of points and matches at the moment, with goal difference deciding the order of the teams, which means that this match has huge implications in the Ligue 1 relegation race.

How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Troyes on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Bordeaux vs. Troyes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bordeaux has drawn 1-1 in its last two Ligue 1 matches in a row, first, at home to AS Monaco followed by the team's visit to Clermont. Joshua Guilavogui scored the only goal in that last match for Bordeaux.

Troyes, meanwhile, are on a five-match winless run in Ligue 1 (2D-3L), which is the club's longest run without a win this season. Troyes' most recent match, though, was a 1-1 draw that was at least an emotional victory, tying it up in the 90th minute at home against Marseille thanks to Yoann Touzghar.

Bordeaux has won its last five matches in Ligue 1 against Troyes, which is the club's longest run against any opponent in Ligue 1.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Bordeaux vs. Troyes

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
