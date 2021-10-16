Eighth-place Lille is just two points out of a spot in next year's international competitions, and they face a struggling Clermont Foot side on Saturday in hopes of getting a result.

It's been a somewhat disappointing start to the campaign for a Lille club that shockingly won Ligue 1 last season, finishing the 2020-21 year one point better than mighty Paris Saint-Germain.

How to Watch Clermont Foot vs. Lille in Canada:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Lille haven't quite been able to recapture that magical form thus far this season, currently sitting eighth on the Ligue 1 table with 14 points through nine games.

Regardless, that leaves them just two points behind third-place Nice and four points behind second-place Lens, so finishing in a Champions League position is far from out of the question for Lille. Catching Paris Saint-Germain, however, who sit with 27 points through 10 matches, might already be too difficult.

Even so, Lille have the talent to make another run at a top-two spot in Ligue 1, led by Canadian forward Jonathan David and his six goals through nine matches and by American winger Timothy Weah's two assists in seven appearances.

Lille enters the match coming off a solid 2-0 win over Marseille two Sundays ago, one that was headlined by a David brace with goals in the 28th and 95th minutes. In fact, Lille has won its last three Ligue 1 matches, indicating that a return to top-tier form could be in the works at the moment.

And considering they'll be facing a Clermont Foot side that sits 15th on the table with just 10 points in nine matches, that could give Lille the confidence they need to make it a fourth Ligue 1 win in a row.