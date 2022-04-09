How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 champions-in-waiting Paris Saint-Germain travel to Clermont in the hope of rediscovering some consistency.

Clermont’s maiden matchup against Paris Saint-Germain ended in misery, but the Ligue 1 newcomers hope to turn the tide when they host the French heavyweights for the first time on Saturday.

Pascal Gatien’s men reside just a point above the relegation play-off place and are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat, which would match their worst losing streak of the season so far.

Les Lanciers have eight games to preserve their place among France’s elite, with fellow new boys Troyes (currently 15th) four points better off approaching the end-of-season run-in.

Gatien’s side hasn’t won a game since they surprised Marseille 2-0 at the Stade Velodrome on February 20, while PSG looked punchier in a recent 5-1 thrashing of Lorient:

Star man Kylian Mbappe scored two and assisted three more during the route, while Lionel Messi and Neymar were each also among the scorers.

That being said, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have only won two of their last five games in all competitions (or three of their last seven) and suffered a Champions League exit at Real Madrid’s hands.

Having fallen afoul of Nice in the Coupe de France’s last 16 earlier this year, reclaiming the Ligue 1 title is now the team’s only potential conquest this term.

The title looks all but certain given PSG’s 12-point lead with eight matches to go, meaning it could afford to lose half of its remaining fixtures and still feasibly lift the crown.

Clermont, meanwhile, is fighting tooth and nail for every point it can get its hands on, hoping its first campaign in France’s first-tier ends with survival.

It’s a shame, then, that the central outfit hasn’t won any of its last four home games and is about to welcome the most intimidating force in the country for the first time.

The likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will once again look to plunder a struggling foe, where defeat for Clermont could result in them dropping into Ligue 1’s bottom three.

