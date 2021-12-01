Skip to main content
    How to Watch Clermont Foot vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clermont Foot has lost five matches in a row, the worst active streak in Ligue 1. It takes on RC Lens on Wednesday for a chance to break that run of futility.
    Fifth-place RC Lens (25 points) will face 18th-place Clermont Foot (13 points) on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 battle between teams in very different spots on the league table.

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS 8

    Clermont Foot is in a tailspin right now, having lost five matches in a row. While all of those contests were lost by one goal, that's not much consolation for a team that now finds itself 18th, which would put it in the relegation playoff. Even worse is that the team leads Metz and St-Etienne by just a single point. Dropping to 19th would put it in a position to be directly relegated.

    Mohamed Bayo leads the team in goals with seven on the season.

    As for Lens, the team is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Angers, with Gaël Kakuta and Florian Sotoca each scoring a goal early in the second half. They lost 4-0 to Brest in the game before that, which followed a 4-0 victory over Troyes.

    Lens has three players—Przemysław Frankowski, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesley Saïd —sharing the team lead in goals with four.

    These sides have never met as Ligue 1 opponents but have faced in lower divisions, including a 1-1 draw when the teams met in Ligue 2 in 2019.

