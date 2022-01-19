Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot vs Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Strasbourg is set to take on Clermont Foot on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 contest, with Strasbourg looking to win for the fifth time in the last six matches.

Seventh-place Strasbourg (32 points) has been on a strong run lately and will look to continue that against 16th-place Clermont Foot (18 points) on Wednesday.

Strasbourg has won four of five, including a 3-1 win on Sunday against Montpellier. After trailing 1-0 for much of the match, Strasbourg poured things on late, with three goals in a 10 minute span in the second half from Abdul Majeed Waris, Adrien Thomasson and Kevin Gameiro.

The team has a plus-14 goal differential this season, with Ludovic Ajorque scoring 10 goals this season to lead the team.

Clermont Foot is coming off of a loss to Monaco, falling 4-0. Outside of the French Cup, Clermont Foot hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 12, when it beat Angers 1-0 off of a Mohamed Bayo penalty kick.

The team has a minus-16 goal differential this season, with Bayo leading the team in goals with nine.

This is the first of two meetings this season between these teams. The sides haven't met since 2017, when both teams were playing in Ligue 2. Clermont won that match 2-0.

