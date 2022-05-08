FC Lorient vs. Marseille stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lorient will take on Marseille, the No. 2 ranked team, today.

Lorient is 8-17-10 with 34 points and a negative 25-goal differential with the season winding down.

At No. 16 in Ligue 1, there isn't anywhere it can go regarding qualifications to relegations. FC Lorient will be back in the same place next season. 

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Marseille Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream FC Lorient vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five games, it is 2-0-3. Lorient beat St. Etienne and Metz and lost to Nice, Rennes, and Reims. Terem Moffi leads the team in goals with eight goals and four assists in 21 shots on goal.

Marseille is the No. 2 team in Ligue 1. The club is 19-8-8 with 65 points and a positive goal differential of +20.

In its last five games, Marseille is 3-0-2. It beat Montpellier, Nantes, and Reims in that stretch and lost to Paris Saint Germain and most recently, Lyon.

Marseille is projected to win this game, but it should be a very tightly-contested match regardless. Tune in to beIN SPORTS Canada to see which team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

FC Lorient vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
