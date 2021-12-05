How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Nantes

Lorient and Nantes meet in a battle of Ligue 1 teams that are mired in the bottom half of the league standings.

13th-place Nantes (19 points) and 16th-place Lorient (15 points) will face on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest.

Lorient enters this match having lost its past five contests, with just one goal over that span. That goal came in a 2-1 loss to Brest, with Adrian Grbic scoring the only goal for Lorient.

Overall, Lorient's 13 goals this season are the fewest of any Ligue 1 club, with Armand Lauriente leading the team with four goals, tied for the fewest goals of any player to lead his team in goals.

As for Nantes, the team also hasn't won in its past five matches, though two of those matches were draws, most recently a 1-1 draw against Lille.

Nantes has had a player red-carded in each of the past two matches, with Nicolas Pallois being sent off in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Marseille.

Ludovic Bias leads Nantes in goals with seven.

These teams last met in July in a friendly, with Lorient winning. But in Ligue 1 contests, Lorient hasn't defeated Nantes since 2013, when the club won 2-1.

