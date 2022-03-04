Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With a chance at European competition still in its sights, Olympique Lyonnais visit FC Lorient on matchday 27 of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Lyon is currently on 38 points in the Ligue 1 standings, five points outside of the top five, which would secure it a spot in a European tournament next season. It faces an FC Lorient team that is currently just two points above the relegation zone.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon is fresh off of a tough 1-0 loss to Lille last Sunday with midfielder Gabriel Gudmunsson scoring the only goal of the match. French forward Moussa Dembélé had a couple of clear opportunities to put Lyon ahead before going down 1-0 in the 35th minute. Lucas Paquetá put the ball in the back of the net for Lyon late in the second half, but VAR overruled it due to a foul from the Brazilian midfielder himself on Lille's goalkeeper just before the finish.

Lyon has now lost two of its last four Ligue 1 matches after having been undefeated in the previous seven (3W-4D).

FC Lorient is coming off of a crucial 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Brent, thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Ibrahima Koné. The goal gave the team its second win in the last four matches (1D-1L), which is as many as it had in its previous 20.

