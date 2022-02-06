Lorient, the last-place team in Ligue 1 with 17 points through 22 matches, will take on ninth-place Lens on Sunday. Lens had 33 points this season.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. RC Lens Today:

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live stream FC Lorient vs. RC Lens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lorient has lost two matches in a row, most recently falling 4-2 to Nantes. Terem Moffi and Sambou Soumano each scored a goal in the loss.

The team has a goal differential of minus-20 on the season. Armand Lauriente leads Lorient in goals with four. The team was sitting 19th in the standings until consecutive wins by Saint-Etienne pushed the team back a spot.

Lens lost its last Ligue 1 match to Marseille, falling 2-0. That loss followed consecutive wins for the team, as it beat Rennes 1-0 and Saint-Etienne 2-1. The team also just lost in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France, with Monaco winning 4-2.

The team has a plus-five goal differential right now. Seko Fofana and Arnaud Kalimuendo share the team lead with six goals each.

These sides last met in August, playing to a 2-2 draw. Lens scored in the 24th minute on a Jonathan Clauss goal, but Lorient then quickly scored twice, once from Lauriente and the second from Thomas Monconduit. However, Lens was able to equalize the match in the second half when Fofana scored in the 70th minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.