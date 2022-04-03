No. 19 FC Metz will try to climb the standings with a win over No. 7 AS Monaco on Sunday.

FC Metz and AS Monaco will meet today in a Ligue 1 matchup. Monaco is heavily favored to win, but that will not stop Metz from trying to climb the standings with a win.



How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Currently, FC Metz is sitting in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings with 23 points. In its last five league games, Metz has lost two and played to a draw three times. Most recently, FC Metz played to a 2-0 win in a club friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden. Prior to that match, Metz dropped a game 6-1 to Rennes. The team was only able to produce two shots in the entire game with one on target that luckily went in.

AS Monaco is sitting comfortably in seventh place in the standings with 44 points. Also with 44 points is Lens so Monaco will try to separate themselves from the No. 8 team with a win today.

In its last five league games, Monaco has two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, Monaco played to a 3-0 win against No. 1 Paris Saint-Germain.

