Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 FC Metz will try to climb the standings with a win over No. 7 AS Monaco on Sunday.

FC Metz and AS Monaco will meet today in a Ligue 1 matchup. Monaco is heavily favored to win, but that will not stop Metz from trying to climb the standings with a win. 

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream FC Metz vs. AS Monaco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, FC Metz is sitting in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings with 23 points. In its last five league games, Metz has lost two and played to a draw three times. Most recently, FC Metz played to a 2-0 win in a club friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden. Prior to that match, Metz dropped a game 6-1 to Rennes. The team was only able to produce two shots in the entire game with one on target that luckily went in.

AS Monaco is sitting comfortably in seventh place in the standings with 44 points. Also with 44 points is Lens so Monaco will try to separate themselves from the No. 8 team with a win today. 

In its last five league games, Monaco has two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, Monaco played to a 3-0 win against No. 1 Paris Saint-Germain.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

FC Metz vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008634149h
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Everton

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
south-carolina
SI Guide

South Carolina, UConn Square Off for National Title

By Josh Rosenblat2 minutes ago
imago1010789385h
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco in Canada

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
imago1010793345h
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs. Cagliari in Canada

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
imago1010804932h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Napoli in Canada

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy