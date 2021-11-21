Two teams in danger of relegation meet on Sunday in Ligue 1 play when FC Metz meets Bordeaux.

18th-place Bordeaux (12 points) and last-place Metz (eight points) will meet on Sunday in a battle of two of the bottom three teams in Ligue 1.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Bordeaux has two wins on the season and currently would qualify for the relegation playoff.

Hwang Ui-jo leads the team in goals with four, though he didn't score any of the three goals in the team's most recent win, a 3-2 victory over Reims.

Bordeaux has historically been a successful team, but the team was almost relegated last year due to financial irregularities and now is in danger of being relegated for real.

Metz is currently in line to be relegated and has just one victory this season, beating Brest 2-1 in September behind goals from Nicolas de Preville and Fabien Centonze. Centonze leads the team in goals with three.

The team has the worst goal differential in Ligue 1 at minus-14.

If relegated at the end of the season, Metz would return to Ligue 2 for the first time since the 2018-2019 campaign.

In the last 16 meetings of these sides, Bordeaux has 10 wins, plus there have been five draws. The lone Metz win came 2-1 in February, the last time these teams played.

