How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Picking up points today will be crucial for both teams in their attempt to avoid relegation as FC Metz takes on Clermont Foot.

These two clubs only have one point earned in each of their last five games due to FC Metz earning a draw against Lens. Metz had a 2-0 victory against Wehen Wiesbaden on March 24, but it was a friendly so no points were earned in the victory. Clermont Foot is in a similar situation as the club has lost its last five matches.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot’s latest match was against Paris Saint-Germain where it lost 6-1. Neymar and Mbappé both scored hat tricks in the match while scoring for Clermont Foot was Jodel Dossou. 

This season's scoring for Metz is led by Nicolas de Préville and Fabien Centonze, each with four goals. Lamine Gueye leads the team in assists with three assists in only 14 matches played.

Metz is currently last in Ligue 1 and is destined for relegation if it does not start finding some victories. The club currently has 23 points and Clermont Foot is in the first spot outside of relegation in 17th place with 28 points. With only seven games left both of these clubs need all the points that they can earn through the rest of the season to avoid being sent down.

