The second-place team in Ligue 1, Marseille, will take on 19th-place Metz on Sunday. Marseille enters with 43 points this season, while Metz has 20.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Marseille Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream FC Metz vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being in second, Marseille is 16 points back of PSG, the leaders of Ligue 1. Still, it's been a strong season for Marseille, which is coming off of a 5-2 win over Angers in its most recent Ligue 1 match, with Arkadiusz Milik scoring three goals in the victory. The match was tied until Milik's second goal in the 70th minute and from there, the floodgates opened.

Marseille recently lost to Nice in the quarterfinals of the French Cup.

As for Metz, the team is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Troyes. In four matches since the start of 2022, Metz has scored exactly one goal, which came from Ibrahima Niane in a 1-0 win over Reims.

These two sides last met in November, playing to a scoreless draw despite the two teams combining for 28 shots, with four from each team being on target. Marseille had possession for 77% of that match.

