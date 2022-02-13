Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second place Marseille and second-to-last place Metz meet for a Ligue 1 contest.

The second-place team in Ligue 1, Marseille, will take on 19th-place Metz on Sunday. Marseille enters with 43 points this season, while Metz has 20.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Marseille Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream FC Metz vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being in second, Marseille is 16 points back of PSG, the leaders of Ligue 1. Still, it's been a strong season for Marseille, which is coming off of a 5-2 win over Angers in its most recent Ligue 1 match, with Arkadiusz Milik scoring three goals in the victory. The match was tied until Milik's second goal in the 70th minute and from there, the floodgates opened.

Marseille recently lost to Nice in the quarterfinals of the French Cup.

As for Metz, the team is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Troyes. In four matches since the start of 2022, Metz has scored exactly one goal, which came from Ibrahima Niane in a 1-0 win over Reims.

These two sides last met in November, playing to a scoreless draw despite the two teams combining for 28 shots, with four from each team being on target. Marseille had possession for 77% of that match.

regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

FC Metz vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

fc metz
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Marseille

30 seconds ago
imago1009765562h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Juventus in Canada

30 seconds ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Marquette in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
hawks trae young
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Celtics

35 minutes ago
notre dame women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
UCF Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCF at South Florida in Women's College Basketballl

35 minutes ago
syracuse women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
arizona women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy