Metz has gone four matches in a row without a loss. On Wednesday, it faces Montpellier HSC in this Ligue 1 matchup.

Nineteenth-place FC Metz (12 points) finds itself in a position to climb out of the relegation zone based on its recent play and will take on 11th-place Montpellier (19 points) on Wednesday, a team that has lost two matches in a row.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Montpellier HSC Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream FC Metz vs. Montpellier HSC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Metz is coming off of a 1-0 win over Nice on Saturday, with Fabien Centonze scoring the team's lone goal. It was his fourth goal of the season, which leads the team.

Before that, Metz had recorded draws in three consecutive games. It has earned half of its points this season over the last four matches.

Metz is in its third consecutive season of Ligue 1 play. It hasn't had a longer streak in the top division since the early 2000s.

Montpellier has lost two matches in a row, most recently falling 1-0 to Lyon, which followed a 2-0 defeat against Rennes. The team last scored a goal on Nov. 7, when it beat Nice 1-0 behind a Florent Mollet goal in the 80th minute.

Mollet leads the club in goals with four.

Last season, Metz defeated Montpellier 2-0 in the first meeting before the teams drew 1-1 in February. The teams also met in July for a friendly, with Metz winning 1-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.