FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais stream: Watch online, TV channel

FC Metz will take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 soccer this morning.

Metz is 4-18-13 this season, ranking near the bottom of the standings. In its last five games, Metz is 0-2-3. It drew with Clermont 1-1 and Montpellier 2-2. It lost 1-0 to Brest and Lorient and 3-1 against Bordeaux. It ranks No. 1 in yellow cards this season and No. 2 in red cards.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Forward Nicolas de Préville is the team's leading goal scorer, but he has only totaled five goals this season and two assists on nine shots on goal. Defender Fabien Centonze is one goal behind him with seven shots on goal.

Lyon is one of the best Ligue 1 teams this season, with a 15-9-11 record. In its last five games, it has gone 3-0-2 and has lost to West Ham United from the Premier League and Brest without a draw.

It has beaten Bordeaux and, most recently, Montpellier and Marseille. Lyon is projected to win this game. Tune in to beIN SPORTS Canada to see who comes out on top.

