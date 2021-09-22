Ligue 1 leader and one of the top clubs in the world Paris Saint-Germain faces FC Metz in midweek action out of France.

Despite being off to a perfect start in Ligue 1 through six matches, securing a full 18 points thanks to a 6-0-0 record, this campaign has not been without drama for Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian club has the weight of the world on its shoulders, a byproduct of having one of the most loaded lineups soccer has ever seen.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

In its most recent outing, an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 win over a strong Lyon side that featured a goal from Brazilian superstar Neymar (from the penalty spot) and a 93rd-minute winner from Mauro Icardi, much of the post-match discussion didn't revolve around the result but rather manager Mauricio Pochettino's decision to sub out Lionel Messi in the 76th minute.

Players of Messi's caliber don't get subbed out like that, especially not in their home debuts, so many were confused by Pochettino's call, especially after seeing how upset the Argentinian was when the swap was made.

Ponchettino would explain after the match: “Everybody knows that Messi is a great player. There are five subs and it's obvious that players never like to come off the field. One has to make decisions. I'm on the bench to make decisions. His reaction? Fine, no worries."

PSG have already announced that Messi won't be available for today's match due to bone bruising in his knee, however, so we won't be able to see the next chapter in this saga against FC Metz.

Either way, it'll be exciting to see how Paris Saint-Germain comes out after such an emotional, dramatic fixture over the weekend. Could this be FC Metz's chance to earn its first win in Ligue 1 this season against an emotionally drained PSG side?