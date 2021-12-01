How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille

Marseille and Nantes meet on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 contest between two clubs in the top 10 of the French league.

Fourth-place Marseille (26 points) has the second-fewest losses of any team in Ligue 1, trailing only powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain. On Wednesday, the team will face 10th-place Nantes (19 points) with a chance to move up in the league standings.

Marseille's last loss was Oct. 3, when it fell 2-0 to Lille. Since then, the team has three wins and three draws, with its most recent win coming against Troyes on Sunday in a 1-0 victory.

Pol Lirola scored the team's only goal in that win, his first of the season. Dimitri Payet leads Marseille in goals with six.

In the Europa League, Marseille is third in Group E behind Galatasaray and Lazio. With one match left, the club has been eliminated from advancing.

As for Nantes, the team hasn't won in its last four matches, with the most recent result being a 1-1 draw against Lille on Saturday. Ludovic Bias scored the team's only goal, and Fabio caught a red card in the 78th minute.

Bias leads Nantes in goals this season, scoring seven of the team's 20 goals. Nantes is one of two teams in Ligue 1 with a goal differential of zero.

The last meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The other match last season was a 3-1 win for Marseille.

