How to Watch Lens vs. Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lens takes on Bordeaux on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

10th-place Lens takes on 19th-place Bordeaux on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest. Lens has 33 points, while Bordeaux has 20.

How to Watch Lens vs. Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Lens vs. Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lens is struggling right now, losing by 2-0 shutout in each of its last two Ligue 1 matches, first to Marseille and then to Lorient. Its last win was Jan. 15, when it beat last-place St Etienne 2-1 behind late goals from Florian Sotoca and Seko Fofana.

The team also just lost in the Round of 16 at the French Cup, falling 4-2 to Monaco.

Bordeaux is coming off a bad loss to Reims, falling 5-0. It was 4-0 in the 72nd minute when Bordeaux's Danylo Ihnatenko was red-carded. The team's last two losses are by a combined score of 11-0, though Bordeaux did sandwich a 4-3 win over Strasbourg in between those games.

These two teams last played in September in an exciting 3-2 match that Lens won. Gael Kakuta and Facundo Medina gave Lens a 2-0 lead at the half, but Bordeaux would fight back, first on a Ricardo Mangas goal and then on an 88th-minute equalizer from Jean Onana. But Lens managed a Florian Sotoca penalty kick in stoppage time to emerge victorious.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Lens vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
