How to Watch Lens vs. Clermont Foot in Canada

How to Watch Lens vs. Clermont Foot: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 29 continues on Saturday as Lens hosts Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 action.

Lens is enjoying a nice streak having lost just once in its last five matches in the French first division, with two wins and two draws in that span. With the team in ninth place with 41 points, the dream is still alive to reach those coveted, top five European competition spots, sitting just six points below fifth-place Strasbourg (47).

Clermont Foot, meanwhile, is facing a much different reality in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings on 28 points, just one point above the relegation playoff spot (St-Étienne, 27). The club has lost two matches in a row and must start gaining any points possible in order to climb out of the hole its currently digging itself into.

The team's has lost its last two matches with an aggregate score of 6-0, the latest being a 2-0 defeat at home to Lorient.

The last four matches between Lens and Clermont ended in draws, with the most recent one being in the reverse fixture this season, a 2-2 finish in Clermont back in December.

Ligue 1

