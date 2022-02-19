How to Watch Lens vs. Lyon in Canada

Lens and Lyon rally for the upper hand in league standings when the two Ligue 1 sides meet on Saturday.

In matchday 25 of 38 in Ligue 1, the previous matchup between Lyon and Lens on Oct. 30, 2021, the result was a 2-1 Lyon victory. This will be held at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, home of Lens.

How to Watch Lens vs. Lyon Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Lens vs. Lyon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two clubs are in seventh and eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings with each club earning 10 victories. Lyon is ahead with eight draws and six losses while Lens has six draws and eight losses, leaving them one point behind in the standings. In the last five matches, Lyon has won four and lost one and Lens has a 3-2 record for the last five matches.

Lyon had a 2-0 victory over third place, Nice, with goals for Moussa Dembele (8’) and Karl Toko Ekambi (52’) with A. Lopes defending the lone shot on goal.

Lens is also coming off a victory beating Bordeaux 3 to 2 last Sunday. Lens had a strong start with all three goals coming in the first 26 minutes. Goals were scored by Arnaud Kalimuendo (10’), Geal Kakuta (22’) and Seko Fofana 26’.

Regional restrictions may apply.